Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

