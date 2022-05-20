Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KSS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.
KSS stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,802,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,738,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,582,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kohl’s (Get Rating)
Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
