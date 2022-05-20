Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. Kohl’s has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

