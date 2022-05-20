Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on KSS. Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.
Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 230,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About Kohl’s (Get Rating)
Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
