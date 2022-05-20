Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $73,802,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $61,738,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $19,582,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.