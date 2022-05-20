Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $39.95. 14,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,391. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 708,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,620,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 733,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after buying an additional 286,525 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

