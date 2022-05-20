Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

KRO opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide (Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.