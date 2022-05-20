K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €32.00 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.02) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.63 ($21.48).

ETR SDF traded up €0.28 ($0.29) on Friday, hitting €29.28 ($30.50). 694,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €9.51 ($9.90) and a 1-year high of €36.45 ($37.97). The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.68.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

