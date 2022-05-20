Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,405,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after acquiring an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,291,000 after acquiring an additional 313,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

