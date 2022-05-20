Kura Oncology (KURA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) recently:
- 5/18/2022 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Kura Oncology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $12.59. 59,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.
