Kura Oncology (KURA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) recently:

5/18/2022 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2022 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

4/29/2022 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

3/31/2022 – Kura Oncology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $12.59. 59,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

