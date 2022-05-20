Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

LADR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.97. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 104.42 and a current ratio of 104.42.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,571,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 105,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,893,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 431,534 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

