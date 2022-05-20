Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

