Lancaster Colony Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. 146,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%.

LANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.