Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CFO K. Pigott Thomas Acquires 800 Shares

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LANC traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. The stock had a trading volume of 146,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,092. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average of $156.81. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

