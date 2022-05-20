Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will report $17.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Latch posted sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $86.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.40 million to $88.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $152.70 million, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Latch had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital downgraded Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.66. Latch has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

