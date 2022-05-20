Latham Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latham Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%.
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
