Laurent R. Moll Sells 9,968 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arteris stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,047. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $5,229,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 61.2% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

