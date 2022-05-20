Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LB. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.00.

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.37. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.111354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

