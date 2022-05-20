LAVA Therapeutics Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($1.99) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.46. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About LAVA Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.