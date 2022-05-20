Lawrence M. Hibbard Sells 17,872 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$110,448.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$936,894.18.

TSE PHX traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,418. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.66 and a 1-year high of C$7.50.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

