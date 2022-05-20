LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Craig Millis Johnson Purchases 1,000 Shares

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) Director Craig Millis Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Millis Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Craig Millis Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of LCNB stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,380.00.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCNB. StockNews.com began coverage on LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

