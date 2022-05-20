Leafly Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Leafly in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Leafly’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39. Leafly has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $311,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

