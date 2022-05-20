Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

