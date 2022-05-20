LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.89.

TREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

TREE traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,723. The stock has a market cap of $803.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.60. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after acquiring an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

