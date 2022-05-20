Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.
Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
LII traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $207.75. 342,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.99 and a 200-day moving average of $277.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $199.66 and a 12-month high of $354.62.
In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $3,783,260. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lennox International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.10.
Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
