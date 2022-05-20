Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

LII traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $207.75. 342,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.99 and a 200-day moving average of $277.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $199.66 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $3,783,260. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lennox International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.10.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

