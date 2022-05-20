Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3389 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LYSFY opened at $18.11 on Friday. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYSFY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 65.00 to 68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (Get Rating)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

