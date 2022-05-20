Leslie B. Daniels Purchases 10,000 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 10,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RDW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 619,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $16.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Redwire during the third quarter worth about $24,075,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the third quarter worth about $3,852,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Redwire by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

