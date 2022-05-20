Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Cut to $201.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBRDA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,327,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $76,311,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.