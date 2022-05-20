Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

LBTYK opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

