Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

