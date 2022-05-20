Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

LSPD stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

