Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,129. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $130.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after acquiring an additional 686,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

