Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.
Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
