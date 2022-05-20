Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

