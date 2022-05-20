Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

Shares of LSPD opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 898,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

