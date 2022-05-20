Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.
Shares of LSPD opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.