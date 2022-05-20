Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

