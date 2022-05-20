Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $22.36 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 11.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at $589,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

