Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

NASDAQ LSPD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.36. 318,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,129. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

