Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

