Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

NYSE LSPD traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.69. 140,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,168. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -43.85.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

