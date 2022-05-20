Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Earns Buy Rating from KeyCorp

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.05.

LSPD opened at C$28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$19.58 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -13.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.22.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

