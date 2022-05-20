Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.84.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.52. 1,216,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,754. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.22. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

