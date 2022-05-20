Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Limestone Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

