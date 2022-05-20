LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CEO Alexander J. Buehler Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) CEO Alexander J. Buehler bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,035,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LIQT stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. LiqTech International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIQT shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,188 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

