LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil Acquires 80,000 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LiqTech International stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

