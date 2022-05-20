LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Peyton Boswell Purchases 500,000 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) Director Peyton Boswell purchased 500,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 84.59% and a negative net margin of 69.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

