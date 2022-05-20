LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 12,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 84.59% and a negative net margin of 69.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,926,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peyton Boswell purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,400 shares in the company, valued at $281,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,500. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 304,188 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 422,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 126,608 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

