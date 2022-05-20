Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Caligan Partners Lp Buys 85,000 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $493,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,314,227 shares in the company, valued at $59,925,658.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Caligan Partners Lp purchased 59,700 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $357,603.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,764,705 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 576,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

