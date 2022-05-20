Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on Greenland Technologies Holding Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Greenland Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Greenland Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.87. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies (Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.