Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

NYSE:LAD traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.68 and its 200-day moving average is $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 43.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

