LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LKQ. Raymond James cut their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,938. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LKQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in LKQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LKQ by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

